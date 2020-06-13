Couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary

Forrest and Wilma Bates of Cohutta will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday. The couple are members of Salem Baptist Church in Dalton. Forrest Bates is the son of the late W.L. "Bill" and Annie Mae Bates of Apison, Tennessee. Wilma Bates is the daughter of the late Paul Robinson from Cleveland, Tennessee, and Sarah Robinson, who resides in Cleveland. Their sons are Steven Bates of Cleveland and R. Scott Bates of Cohutta. There is one daughter-in-law, Tricia Bates, and four grandchildren: Brittany Holbrook and Savannah, Will and Stephanie Bates.