The Creative Arts Guild will host an online Culinary Cooking class titled “Virtual Date Night or Night in with Friends” on Friday at 6. Participants will prepare delicious meals in their kitchen while Chef Jasa Joseph leads them through each step. The meal is shrimp scampi with zucchini and squash. Ingredients will be emailed in advance so you can make sure you have everything ready. The cost is $25 per household. To register, visit https://creative-arts-guild-inc.square.site/.
• The Guild will host an online Culinary Cooking class titled “Teen Chef, Movie/TV Munchies” on Tuesday, May 19, at 4 p.m. The class features recipes and cooking skills designed especially for teens. The cost is $15 per household. Ingredients will be emailed in advance so you can make sure you have everything ready. To register, visit https://creative-arts-guild-inc.square.site/.
• The Guild will host an online Culinary Cooking class titled “Blursday Brunches and Dinners” on Sunday, May 24, at 11:30 a.m. Chef Joseph will share some of her favorite brunch recipe secrets. Ingredients will be emailed a week in advance so you can make sure you have everything ready. The cost is $25 per household. The menu will be Huevos Rancheros with Citrus Crema. To register, visit https://creative-arts-guild-inc.square.site/.
