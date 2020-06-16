The Dalton Arts Project recently awarded the Sharon Merritt Senior Scholarship to Emily Allen. This $500 scholarship is given to a senior dancer of the Dalton Dance Company who has shown exceptional commitment and generosity in her dance career.
Allen had more than 500 volunteer hours during her six years as a company member and also participated in many extracurricular dance activities including summer dance camps and working with other students throughout the year.
The scholarship honors Sharon Merritt, a founder and board member of the Dalton Arts Project who has been an avid volunteer and generous supporter of dance in Dalton for more than 35 years. This year’s recipient truly embodies Merritt's volunteerism and passion for dance.
The Dalton Arts Project also awarded the Mark Ellis Memorial Scholarship to Caroline Scoggins. The $500 scholarship was based on Scoggins' strong work ethic. She excelled during her dance classes, but also helped teach in the classroom, developing workplace skills that Ellis knew were important.
Congratulations to both of these deserving young women.
