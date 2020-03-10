Dalton Dance Company to present spring dance concert 'Seasons'

The Dalton Arts Project presents the Dalton Dance Company in its spring dance concert "Seasons" on Friday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m. in the Dalton High School theater.
More than 100 dancers will participate in this rich program of passion, innovation and athleticism. This high-energy dance concert of hip-hop, jazz, contemporary, ballet and tap techniques, fun and inspirational music, and lots of special technical effects explores the seasons of our lives through our dancing.
Twenty-nine young men will join the dancers in a new partner piece "I Like It" created by Katie Forrester. Other choreographers, including Atlanta-based hip-hop dancer Lance Washington, Dalton Arts Project Director Berrien Long, Lori Beth Eicholtz, Bettye Jo Wilson, Ryann Ellis and Jo Beth Thompson, have set original ballet, jazz, contemporary and hip-hop dances for the performers.
The dancers include Abby Adams, Emily Allen, Emma Rose Bagby, Reese Brown, Katie Forrester, Lily Claire Golden, Lily Halverson, Hadley King, Maddie King, Paige Manahan, Emma Mitchell, Iris Putnam, Lily Rehberg, Dori Reynolds, Reese Reynolds, Windel Ross, Caroline Scoggins, Madeline Skojac, Arden Wong, Emma Kate Woods, Ariana Avila, Rylei Brown, Makayla Byrd, Sophia Creswell, Caroline Fox, Mia Gale, Sarah Gordy, Anna Lee Grafe, Parker Jones, Sara Grace Jones, Josie Kyer, Lele Lama, Shipley Maret, Olivia Mitchell and Chrisaren Parker.
Also, Drew Patton, Emma Ridley, Kenley Roberts, Addie Simmons, Aidan Stacy, Emily Stephens, Emma Grace Tillman, Madison Whittle, Rayna Wilson, Sophia Bagby, Katherine Brownlee, Mylinh Carroll, Meredith Dilbeck, Sara Kate Elrod, Hannah Grace Hammontree, Ella Helton, Addison Hester, Banks Land, Mia Martinez, Claire Miller, Lena Riggle, Ava White, Kinsey Woodson, Maddie Breeden, Caroline Caputi, Emery Edgeman, Lilly Grafe, Caroline Hogshead, Lanier Land, Ava Grace Parkinson, Allee Phillips, Avery Simpson, Lucy Tatum and Emma Lively.
And Emma Grace Ferguson, Ivana Becarra, Elizabeth Somers, Hannah Bolt, Will Summey, Rhett Hammontree, Eder Valencia, Ryan Hulsey, David Knox, Graham Hansen, Jack Forthman, Will Helton, Parker Eicholtz, Austin Rogers, Christian Owen, Josh Grimes, Brock Johnson, Worth Sellers, Mauricio Lino, Carter Reynolds, D J Hutcheson, Liam Davies, Jacob Biertz, Blake Hammontree, Boaz Whaley, Luke Giles, Jeb Brooker, Cade Thames, Grant Halverson, Ethan Burse, Kayden Mathis, Hezekiah Duncan and Addison Owen.
The senior dancers -- Emily Allen, Katie Forrester, Lily Claire Golden, Lily Halverson, Hadley King, Emma Mitchell, Lily Rehberg, Windel Ross, Caroline Scoggins and Arden Wong -- will perform a special farewell dance, "Nobody Knows," choreographed by Lori Beth Eicholtz, for their friends and families.
Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and are available at 411 N. Park Drive or the DHS theater door on the day of the shows.
For more information, please call (706) 529-2787 or connect on Facebook and Instagram.
