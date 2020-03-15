Dalton Herb Society learns about Oregon grape

The Dalton Herb Society met at Logan's Roadhouse on Feb. 24.
Jean Wray O'Neal provided the program, asking members to plant Mahonia aquifolium, commonly known as Oregon grape. The berries are a good source of food for the birds, and a very attractive shrub. Mahonia is not a native plant to our area but has been used here as an ornamental evergreen in landscaping for many years. It also has medicinal properties, the major one to purify and cleanse blood and the liver, also for a laxative. It is often used in the formation of herbal supplements and occasionally in some medications.
O'Neal emphasized the importance of taking care of birds, by making a safe habitat for them and having bird feeders with protective hoods so when raining the birds can continue to eat without getting wet.
Members attending the February meeting were Brelinda Bolles, Mickey Bollwerk, Joyce Busby, Bobbie Carmical, Marie Crosby, Annemarie Dowling, Janie DuBose, Jeanette Dunkle, Sara Fields, Shirley Mosier, Jean Wray O'Neal, Glenda Rizer, Helen Sharpe, Barbara Smith, Lana Sweenie, Martha Waskey, Judy Welsh and Nancy Zelinsky.
The next Herb Society meeting will be on Tuesday, March 24, at ChristChurch Presbyterian on Tibbs Road.
