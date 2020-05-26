Dalton native receives teaching excellence award

Crystal Rivers Hicks was recently honored as a 2020 Blue Ribbon Teacher in Nashville, Tennessee.
Hicks is a native Daltonian who is the daughter of Curtis and Patricia Rivers.
The Blue Ribbon Teacher Award aims to recognize excellence in teaching throughout Metro Nashville Public Schools. Each year, the Blue Ribbon Teacher program identifies up to 50 extraordinary teachers to receive a $1,000 cash award.
Metro Nashville Public Schools, in collaboration with Nashville Public Education Foundation and community partners, honors teachers who are exemplify excellence in the profession of education. Blue Ribbon Awards focus on teachers who exhibit instructional excellence, promote student growth, and exemplify teacher leadership.
Last year, Hicks received the award for instructional excellence.
This year, she has once again been recognized in the category of teacher leadership.
"It's an amazing feat to receive the Blue Ribbon Award two years in a row!" Hicks said. "The biggest thank you goes to the students who inspire me every day to do my best. As a Blue Ribbon Teacher, I would say to my fellow educators ... keep the students first. No matter what comes your way -- good or bad -- don't lose your focus. Love on your students, expose them to things they could never imagine and build them up to be kind, productive citizens."
Hicks will start her 27th year as a teacher in the fall.
She is married to Henry B. Hicks III, the CEO of The National Museum of African American Music in Nashville. They have two sons, Henry IV (a senior at Oberlin College and Conservatory) and Harrison (a sophomore at Oberlin University).
