Dalton Shrine Club honored

Recently, the Dalton Shrine Club was honored with the Forest Adair Memorial Cup Award given by Yaarab Shrine which recognizes the outstanding efforts of Dalton Shrine Club in the areas of positive club growth, positive attitudes, increase in raising funds and supporting Shriners Hospitals for Children.
The Forest Adair Memorial Cup is the top award of Yaarab Shrine and is awarded each year to the most outstanding club in the Yaarab family. Yaarab Shrine Temple in Atlanta encompasses 57 clubs and units across North Georgia. Dalton Shrine Club is grateful for the community support it has received in helping to achieve this honor.
