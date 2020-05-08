Dalton Shrine Club's Ridley elected to post

Dalton Shrine Club has the honor of introducing Yaarab Shrine Potentate 2020, Illustrious Sir Bruce Ridley.
Ridley is the first Yaarab Shrine Potentate elected from Dalton Shrine Club. The Yaarab Shrine family encompasses 57 Shrine Clubs and Units from across North Georgia. Ridley is a member of Chatsworth Masonic Lodge No. 664 and was raised a Master Mason in 2005. He soon after joined Dalton Shrine Club, serving as president in 2009.
The Yaarab Divan is a seven-member board of directors for Yaarab Shrine. Board officers ascend one position by election on the Divan each year, culminating in the election as Potentate. In 2014, Ridley was elected to his first office as Recorder on the Divan of Yaarab Shrine, beginning a seven-year journey of hard work and dedication leading to the office of Potentate, Chief Executive Officer of Yaarab Shrine.
Yaarab Shrine Clubs and Units are dedicated to supporting the work of Shriners Hospitals for Children, with the goal of providing expert medical care for children with no financial burden to the patients or their families. Today, Shriners support 22 facilities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, treating children up to 18 who have orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, cleft lip and palate, and more.
As Potentate, Ridley oversees the 78th Annual Shrine Circus as well as the Yaarab Shrine fundraising campaign for Shriners Hospitals. He lives in Chatsworth with his wife Angela and daughter McKenzie. They are members of Spring Place Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.