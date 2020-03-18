Dalton State cancels spring commencement

Dalton State College has canceled spring commencement that was planned for May 9 due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
"As we manage this ever-changing situation with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), our primary goal is to protect our students and employees," according to a posting on Dalton State College's website. "One of the most important preventative measures is to avoid gatherings of large groups as advised by the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Accordingly, we are canceling all public events planned for spring semester, including our commencement ceremony, scheduled for May 9. Students will still be able to graduate, consistent with academic standards. We are beginning discussions about how to celebrate those graduates’ accomplishments, which will be communicated to you as details are available."
Classes at Dalton State, along with all 26 University System of Georgia institutions, are online-only for the rest of the spring semester.
