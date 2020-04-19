The Board of Commissioners of the Water, Light and Sinking Fund, the governing body of Dalton Utilities, holds a meeting on Monday at 2 p.m. Due to Gov. Brian Kemp's ruling on shelter-in-place and social distancing concerning COVID-19, this meeting will be accessible to the public online.
To access audio of the commission meeting, go to https://www.dutil.com/bcwlsfdu.
To submit public comments, email them to bcwlsfdu@dutil.com before 1 p.m. on Monday. Comments must include the person's full name, address and a current phone number.
