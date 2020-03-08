DSC offering workshop on learning to navigate political conversations

In our current polarized political environment, many people avoid or dread political conversations with family, friends or colleagues whose politics differ from their own. They worry that any attempts at political discussions will devolve into arguments and acrimony, and result in hurt feelings or anger.
Dalton State College's community engagement group SAVE, or Students Advocating for Volunteer Efforts, and Student Life will partner with Better Angels, a citizens organization devoted to depolarizing America, to teach skills for having respectful conversations that clarify differences, search for common ground and affirm the importance of the relationship. This will also give participants a safe environment to practice those skills. The workshop will take place on Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m in Gignilliat Memorial Hall, room 101A.
The goals of this workshop are to learn about the perspectives, feelings and experiences of someone you care about who differs from you politically while also gaining a sense of satisfaction about how you convey your own political experiences. This in turn will provide room for common ground and shared ideas.
Heather Williams, assistant director for leadership and civic engagement at Dalton State, believes it is important for our community to respectfully engage in conversations across political lines.
"This workshop is the first in hopefully a series of events that will help our community become more aware and confident in fostering these conversations and becoming more politically engaged," Williams said. "These workshops are designed and facilitated for free by Better Angels members. We are lucky to have connected with this organization and have their knowledge and expertise to help make this training possible."
The cost is $15, which includes printed materials, light refreshments and lunch. The workshop is free to Dalton State students.
For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/rkgvy8n.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.