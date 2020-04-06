We appreciate so much the willing volunteers who faithfully show up on the second Saturday of each month from April through October to help mow and maintain Dunagan Cemetery in Rocky Face.
The first mowing day for 2020 is Saturday, April 11, at 8 a.m. (or whatever time works for you).
In light of social distancing and current group gathering restrictions due to COVID-19, we will not have our usual coffee/biscuit social time together. We will however, carry on with the mowing efforts. Please feel free to come mow as you can, when you can (Thursday, Friday or Saturday).
We encourage everyone to keep a safe distance from each other, avoid congregating and to stay well.
Contributions to the cemetery operating fund in memory of or in honor of loved ones are always appreciated and may be sent to Carolyn Lewallen, treasurer, 424 LaFayette Road S.W., Rocky Face, GA 30740. Contact Kim Pickens at (706) 673-5197 or (706) 270-3301 for more information.
