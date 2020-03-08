Ecumenical Earth Day planned

Contributed photo

The 24th annual Ecumenical Earth Day in Dalton is Sunday, April 19, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 623 S. Thornton Ave. Ecumenical Earth Day is a free afternoon of fun, food, animals, exhibits, kid's crafts, entertainment and more to remind us of our role as stewards of the earth. Bring a lawn chair, stay a while and enjoy a free hot dog lunch and live music. Contact Cheryl Phipps at (706) 264-2789 for opportunities for exhibitors, entertainment and community service projects. In the photograph, Anthony Robertson performs his happy-boogie-gospel at Ecumenical Earth Day in 2019