Epanchin joins Hamilton Physician Group -- Primary Care

Danielle Epanchin says she always wanted to be a physician.
“As long as I can remember, I was called to this profession,” said Epanchin. “When I was a child, I just wanted people to call me doctor, but as I grew up, I realized that I wanted to help people be healthy and happy, and that made my work meaningful and fulfilling.”
Epanchin recently joined Hamilton Physician Group – Primary Care. She is a board-certified family medicine physician.
Epanchin completed medical training at Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and her residency at Floyd Medical Center in Rome. She comes to Hamilton from Rockmart, where she practiced for six years.
“As an osteopathic physician, I feel strongly that the three tenets (mind, body and spirit) need to all be addressed in order for a patient to have the best possible health and outcomes,” Epanchin said. “While working with new or established patients, I try to treat them as I would want my own family members treated by their doctor. I feel that the patient and I need to work together as a team to provide for their best health. My favorite days at work are when patients have realized their health goals.”
Epanchin said she chose family medicine because it “is one of the few specialties that allows a physician the opportunity to care for multiple generations in a family. That connection is what drove me to family medicine.”
Besides parenting her three busy children in her downtime, Epanchin said her family enjoys playing many different kinds of games and taking walks together.
“I am also an avid reader and have set new goals this year to try to read some genres previously unexplored,” she said.
