Estate sale to benefit Old Spring Place Methodist Church

The Old Spring Place Methodist Church Committee of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society announces that there will be an estate sale to benefit the old church on Friday and Saturday, May 15-16.
The sale will get underway at 8 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. both days. The sale comes at a critical time in the work to preserve the church as income has been greatly reduced due to sheltering at home as well as cleanup from trees downed during recent storms.
The old church, constructed in 1875, is the oldest public building in Murray County and has been a project of the society since 1977. Housing a museum and archives of Spring Place and Murray County history, It's also used as a meeting place for the society, the Spring Place Ruritan Club and other groups, but can also be rented for private functions.
The bulk of the items in the sale are from the estate of the late Carlton and Henrietta McDaniel, longtime society members who served on the church restoration committee for decades.
Their children agreed that proceeds of the sale should continue this remarkable couple's legacy in Spring Place and Murray County.
The McDaniels were collectors of lots of historical, vintage and antique things, so the sale includes everything from dozens of antique butter dishes, quilts, artwork, cups and saucers to irons, farm tools, stamps, postcards, vintage sewing machines and antique typewriters and office equipment.
Also included are glassware and kitchen items as well as Christmas decorations, books (even a signed first edition of "Murray County Heritage") and a silver tea service.
Larger furniture items such as antique and reproduction chairs and tables, recliners, a sofa, dining room suite, an entertainment center, curio cabinets, a bedroom suite, TV/VCR and a grandfather clock are also in the sale.
Pictures of sale items will be posted on the Old Spring Place Methodist Church Facebook page in the days leading up to the sale.
Customers should follow safety guidelines currently in place when coming to the sale, but everything is meant to sell.
For more information, contact Chuck Smith at (706) 264-3968, Elizabeth Robinson at (706) 695-6021 or Tim Howard at howardtim@windstream.net.
