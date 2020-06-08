Estate sale will continue at Old Spring Place Methodist Church

An estate sale held by the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church last month was so successful that a second sale has been set for June 19-20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
Proceeds from the sale continue to benefit the preservation of the Old Methodist Church, the oldest public building in Murray County. The historic building is on Elm Street in Spring Place, just across the road from the Dollar General Store.
The bulk of the items in the sale come from the estate of Carlton and Henrietta McDaniel, long-time members of the historical society who served on the Old Church Committee. Carlton, who passed away last November, moved to Spring Place when he was just a boy back in the 1940s. Henrietta, a native of Whitfield County, got to Spring Place as quickly as she could after marrying Carlton almost 65 years ago. They were known as folks who had many interests and collected many things.
Several paintings, books, linens and Christmas items remain in the sale along with a bedroom set, an antique dining room table, eight dining room chairs, an antique curio cabinet and other furniture. Quite a lot of glassware, stamp collections and household items are still available, too. Some other "old things" and local history items are in the sale as well.
Many prices have been reduced. For more information, check out the Old Spring Place Methodist Church Facebook page.
