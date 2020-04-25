First Presbyterian Church starts online Sunday school series

“Jesus, Pope Francis and a Protestant Walk Into a Bar” is the name of a new online Sunday school series offered by Dalton’s First Presbyterian Church beginning Sunday and open to all who may be missing their adult Sunday school class experience.
The seven-week series is based on a series of sermons delivered by the Rev. Paul Rock, pastor of Second Presbyterian Church in Kansas City, Missouri, not long after Catholic Priest Jorge Bergoglio was named Pope Francis in 2013. Rock was struck by similarities between the new pope and Jesus Christ, and he developed the sermon series which was later compiled into book form.
The lessons, which will be released each Sunday morning on the church’s Facebook page (First Presbyterian Church Dalton), feature video presentations by Rock and are introduced by Sally Burran of the church’s Christian education team.
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, First Presbyterian quickly retooled its adult Sunday school program to an online format, adapting a Lenten studied titled “From Darkness into Light” to a narrated PowerPoint series followed by a two-part series titled “Let There Be Light” about Christ’s resurrection and ascension.
Those interested in following the “Jesus, Pope Francis and a Protestant Walk Into a Bar” will be invited to join an online discussion group that will follow each lesson.
