Fundraiser/flea market planned at Old Spring Place Methodist Church

A "Half Price/Best Offer" flea market is set for Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church, a property of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. All proceeds will go to the continued preservation of the old church, built in 1875. It is the oldest building in Murray County today that was designed for public use.
The main room of the restored structure will be devoted to a flea market that will have lots of tapes, collectibles, glassware, linens, household items, Christmas decorations, bottles, etc. The fundraising event also features a used book sale that includes lots of paperbacks, children's books and hardback fiction at really good prices -- paperbacks are five for a $1 while hardbacks are $1 each. Various historical society publications will also be available for purchase as well as soft drinks and bottled water. Social distancing and other safety measures such as masks will be observed.
This will be the final sale at the church this year. From mid-September through May the Old Church will once again be available for club meetings, showers, birthday events, reunions and other private gatherings. Rental fees, reservations and other information can be obtained by calling (706) 695-2740 or by checking out Old Spring Place Methodist Church on Facebook.
