Georgia United Foundation is inviting the local community to help make a difference in the lives of children by nominating a deserving school for a facility makeover as part of the foundation's seventh annual School Crashers program.
Through March 31, community residents, educators, students and businesses are encouraged to nominate an accredited K-12 school in Georgia that would benefit from a facility improvement project by sharing a compelling story with supporting photographs at gucufoundation.org/school crashers. All nominations will be taken into consideration and the top School Crashers recipient will be announced in April.
The foundation selects one school with the most compelling story as the "main crash" recipient to receive a full campus makeover including interior and exterior enhancements, landscaping and special projects. Additional schools may be named as runner-up to receive smaller school improvements, or "mini-crashes," based upon available funding and school needs. Project requests for structural, electrical or plumbing enhancements will not be considered.
Over the last six years, the School Crashers program has provided 43 school makeovers, impacting 28,530 students, totaling more than $1.28 million in improvements. The School Crashers program is funded through the Georgia United Foundation with supporting donations from sponsors and donor partners. Projects are implemented by Georgia United Credit Union team members, community partners, sponsors and volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.