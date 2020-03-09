Giving thanks for donation

Contributed photo

The Thanksgiving Love Feast initiated by the Rev. Terrell Shields, pastor of Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, is shown receiving a check for $500. It was presented by the Rev. Windell Smith, pastor of Hopewell Baptist Church and the moderator of the North Georgia General Missionary Baptist Association. The donation given to the organization will assist with the growing expense of giving back in the community serving more than 3,000 dinners and providing other services on Thanksgiving Day. The North Georgia General Missionary Baptist Association is a partnership of more than 19 churches in the North Georgia area. The group is in session the first Saturday of every month promoting education, mission awareness, lay involvement and fellowship.

