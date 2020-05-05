GNTC instructor named Amazon Web Services Educate Ambassador

Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) recently announced its new round of AWS Educate Ambassadors including Georgia Northwestern Technical College's Dwight Watt, Computer Information Systems Technology instructor, who will serve a two-year appointment.
According to its website, the AWS Educate Cloud Ambassador Program is for top-tier cloud educators who serve as ambassadors for AWS Educate. The program has 432 ambassadors including the 224 appointed this year. The ambassadors hail from 45 countries and 205 institutions.
"I am honored to be chosen as an AWS ambassador and to work alongside an international team of educators while also representing Georgia Northwestern Technical College," said Watt. "As an ambassador I get to speak to various groups promoting the program and write articles and blogs promoting the program."
AWS provides educational materials to schools and colleges which allows them to teach about the cloud and AWS, Watt said. The program also includes free credits for students to use the AWS program in learning.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College is a member of both AWS Educate and an AWS Academy, according to Watt. AWS Academy is designed to prepare students for AWS certifications.
Watt holds an AWS Cloud Practitioner certification and is an approved AWS Academy instructor. He also holds CompTIA Cloud+ and Cloud Essentials+ certifications.
To learn more about AWS Educate, visit www.awseducate.com.
