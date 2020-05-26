GNTC qualifies 8 for national competition, including 2 from Whitfield County

In the next few weeks, eight Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students will compete in the Phi Beta Lambda 2020 National Leadership Online Experience, which will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, which was originally to be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, will run through June with winners to be announced in mid-July.
Trish Wiggins, GNTC Student Life coordinator, said every GNTC student who entered the state competition held in April qualified for the national competition. Six students from the Floyd County Campus and two from the Whitfield Murray Campus worked individually or in teams of two to take the top three spots in their respective categories.
"We are especially proud that all of our students who competed at the state level placed and will be competing in the national competition virtually," Wiggins said. "These students worked hard and worked together during a time that has made collaboration a difficult task."
From the Whitfield-Murray Campus:
• Zitlali Aguilar Moreno took first in the Job Interview event.
• Raul Soto placed second in the Retail Management competition.
From the Floyd County Campus:
• Jose Gonzalez and Vikramjit Singh placed first place in Marketing Analysis and Decision Making. The pair also took second in Management Analysis and Decision Making.
• Tatiana Edwards and Amber Grant took first place in Management Analysis and Decision Making.
• Grant placed second in the Human Resources individual event.
• Jennifer Still placed third in the Management Concepts and Retail Management events.
According to Edwards, a logistics and supply chain management major, the competition utilized Facebook to create a conference setting.
This setting helped create a virtual office from home which was not included in previous competitions.
The events were well planned with the organizers sticking to rigorous schedules and professionalism, said Edwards.
"With all the obstacles, being able to complete the competition and place is an amazing feeling and I cannot wait to see what the national competition has in store for us," said Edwards.
For Soto, a logistics and supply chain management major, the student organization has impacted his education by giving him the tools needed to properly engage in the business world. To him, it has been a privilege to participate in the organization and represent Phi Beta Lambda at the state level.
"I am honored to be representing Georgia Northwestern, Phi Beta Lambda and those who have helped me get to where I am now in the national competition," said Soto. "In the past year while attending GNTC and participating in Phi Beta Lambda, I have been fortunate to meet some great people who have driven me to succeed."
