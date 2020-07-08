Georgia Northwestern Technical College's 2020 Spring and Summer Commencement Ceremony will now be held at the Floyd County Campus as a drive-thru ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m.
Both spring and summer semester GNTC graduates are invited to attend the ceremony.
"We want to recognize and celebrate our students' successes; however, during these extraordinary times, we believe it is best to hold a drive-thru graduation on Aug. 11," stated GNTC President Heidi Popham. "The safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff remains our top priority."
GNTC graduates will receive email instructions on how to participate in the ceremony.
Students should follow the instructions in the email to ensure a smooth graduation process.
For any questions, please email graduation@gntc.edu.
