Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity announces change in leadership

Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity has appointed a new president of the Board of Directors, Will Clark, replacing Brian Wright.
Wright has served on the board for four years and has helped the organization grow exponentially in a short time. He will remain on the board and also serve on several committees.
Clark began his work with Habitat two years ago as a volunteer on repair projects and quickly demonstrated that his leadership skills would be an incredible asset to the Habitat mission.
"We look forward to all he will accomplish in his years as president," the organization said.
