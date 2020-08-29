The Creative Arts Guild and Ballet Dalton recently presented a dance concert on the Guild’s open-air Spigel Pavilion. The Guild Dance Ensemble, Intermediate 3’s, Intermediate 4’s, Capoeira and hip-hop classes all performed.
A special reception for Ballet Dalton Company members took place after the show.
All Guild dance program students were back at the venue a few days later to perform in the annual recital. Each year’s concert and recital share a theme and feature ballet, pointe, jazz, modern, contemporary and hip-hop styles. This year’s theme was “2020: What Do You See?”
The concert and recital are normally presented in May as a spring concert and recital, a culmination of the Guild dance department’s instruction year. However, the performances, like many other events this year, have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Class instruction, practices and performance rehearsals were delayed as the department endeavored to provide staff and students with the safest approach to learning.
The wait was well worth it! These young dancers demonstrated that the pandemic could not dampen their enthusiasm or discipline, nor prevent them from continuing to develop and refine the skills and techniques for which students of the Creative Arts Guild and Ballet Dalton are known.
Participating in this year’s dance concert and recital were Cherokee Ellison, Natalia Camarillo, Lyla Gordon, Penelope Hull, Naira Marcial, Ariel Norton, Ximena Torres, Georgia Brown, Ila Hill, Mia Jackson, Nora McBryar, Adelyn McNeese, Hadlee Stringer, Bowen Thornton, Anna Velasquez, Arabeli Calzada, Haven Magrath, Brittany Norton, Fernanda Vigil, Aalia Dawood, Elin Hobbs, Lily Malerbi, Reese Underwood, Kelsey King, Amelia Owens, Stella Crockett, Emily Lawless, Charlie Robinson, Valerie Ruiz, Leah Talley, Aria Fraire, Grace Glenn and Khloe Moser.
Also, Carson Cline, Layla Elayan, Natalia Walker, Taylor Nietzche, Reagan Robinson, Mary Sharp, Grace Shatz, Eva Talbot, Allison Torres, Leah Trejo, Emmalynn Underwood, Alyssa Bennett, Finley Bonanno, Trinity Guo, Machaela Scott, Chloe Smith, Karyme Smithey, Asuka Terada, Melanie Walker, Journey Aycock, Juliet Galvan, Leila Herz, Abigail Hyatt, Paisley Marino, Caroline Miolen, Rosalind Ott, Ruby-Jane Rhoads, Aleeza Dawood, Sophia Garcia, Fiona Motino, Brooke Robertson, Isabella Scott, Charlie Walker-Livesay, Isley Baker and Isabella Felix.
And Jaelyn Haynes, Marisol Luna, Eimy Molina, Lila Narramore, Emmalynn Smith, Adalynn Thompson, Blakely Duarte, Luna Marcial, Savanna Phillips, Mia Ponce, Andrea Torres, Lily Trejo, Sofia Valadez, Emeri Crittenden, Cianna Bruner, Trinity Bruner, Grace England, Emma Hackney, Lyndi Jensen, Violet Pasqua, Holly Potts, Adia Rann and Julia Tucker.
