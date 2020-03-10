Guild announces new series of music-play classes

The Creative Arts Guild announces a new series of music-play classes designed especially for children ages 2 to 5 that will be instructed by Anna Joseph Faith.
Music Play Tuesday will have two sections, one for 2- and 3-year-olds and another for 4- and 5-year olds. This is a 9-week session, held on Tuesdays beginning today and ending May 12 (there will be no class March 31 due to spring break). The program will expose children to the wonderful world of music in a fun, friendly and exciting atmosphere. Students will enjoy a variety of music experiences including using rhythm instruments, singing, dancing, moving to music and learning together with others in a relaxed group setting.
The 2- and 3-year-old class is from 4:15 p.m. to 5; the 4- and 5-year-old class is from 5:15 p.m. to 6.
The cost for the full 9-week session is $125 per child. A child may "try out" a class for $20, and students unable to attend the full 9-week series may pay $20 per each class attended.
Register for Music Play Tuesday online at www.cre ativeartsguild.org/music/pri vate-lessons-classes or contact Lisa Elders at (706) 259-1822 or lisae@cre ativeartsguild.org.
Faith holds a bachelor of arts in speech and dramatic arts from Mercer University and has extensive experience in leading children's choirs, teaching preschool and writing and directing children's musicals. She is the former director of Worship Arts at Fellowship Bible Church in Dalton.
Guild Music Director Elders said, "We're very excited to have Anna join our music faculty. Her talent and skills as well as her experience working with children will be a great asset to our music program."
