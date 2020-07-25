Guild announces next culinary arts class

Creative Arts Guild Culinary Arts Instructor Chef Jasa Joseph will offer an online cooking class that will include preparation of an Eggs Benedict Trio, featuring classic Canadian bacon, smoked salmon and grilled portobello mushrooms. The class will meet on Sunday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m. You'll receive an ingredients list, recipes and a Zoom link when you register. The cost per family is $25. Class size is limited. For more information and to register, call Leanne at (706) 217-6677.