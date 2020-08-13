Guild announces two new culinary classes and two art camps

Zoom with the Creative Arts Guild to this adult cooking class at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Join Culinary Arts Instructor Chef Jasa online as she prepares an Egg Benedict Trio featuring classic Canadian bacon, smoked salmon and grilled portobello mushrooms. The Zoom link will be provided when you register.
In another class, Chef Jasa will lead you through the recipe for seared filet with shallot pan sauce, broccolini and smashed fingerlings. Relax and cook along with Chef Jasa as she demonstrates the preparation of each recipe over Zoom. She will talk about ingredient selection, prep, mixing, measuring and cooking. The class will meet Friday, Aug. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Register now for one or both of these fun sessions. You’ll get an ingredients list, recipes and a Zoom link when you register. The cost per family is $25. The class size is limited. Register at https://rb.gy/p1pdyt. For more information, call Leanne at (706) 217-6677.
Into the Wild Art Camp
Aug. 17-20, 9 a.m. to noon, with instructor Melissa Herz, for ages 5-9. Students will learn about animals while concentrating on the textures and colors that create them. The camp will have special guests from the Chattanooga Zoo visit on that Thursday. The cost is $170 (there is a 10% discount for siblings/signing up for both camps).
My Kid Could Do That! Art Camp
Aug. 24-27, 9 a.m. to noon, with Savannah Thomas, for ages 5-9. This camp will explore art through the lenses of line, color, pattern and texture. Your child will have fun creating stimulating work with a variety of materials and media while learning about abstract expressionism, pop art, folk art and more. The cost is $160 (there is a 10% discount for siblings/signing up for both weeks).
Register for the camps at https://rb.gy/p1pdyt.
For more information, contact Thomas at savannaht@creativeartsguild.org.
For all on-site classes and camps, masks will be required, social distancing will be followed and temperature checks will be done at the door. More COVID-19 policy guidelines are available at www.creativeartsguild.org.
