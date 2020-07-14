The Creative Arts Guild has come up with a new spin on its traditional Low Country Boil event.
Sadly, the annual Low Country Boil Cook-off was canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus world health crisis. However, the Guild has partnered with newly-opened restaurant Sumpthin Southern and Dalton Brewing Company in downtown Dalton to offer friends of the arts and low country boil lovers a special opportunity to enjoy some delicious boil while benefiting the Guild’s mission of cultivating and sustaining the arts in Dalton and surrounding counties.
On three consecutive Fridays in July (July 17, 24 and 31) Sumpthin Southern will be cooking and bagging up meals to be picked up curbside at its downtown Dalton restaurant at 116 W. King St. Tickets will be offered online in advance only and are priced at $20 per plate. Each plate offers a generous portion of boil and provides a simple and convenient way to support the arts and culture in the community. You can get tickets at www.creativeartsguild.org or call Leanne at (706) 217-6677.
You will need to purchase your tickets by Wednesday before the Friday you plan to get your boil, and when you purchase your ticket, please be sure to select the pickup time best for you. There will be three scheduled pickup times per evening: at 5, 6 and 7. As a ticket holder, you simply walk up to the door on your selected day and time and pick up your order.
As an added benefit, if you get thirsty, you can pop next door to Dalton Brewing Company to purchase a beer, seltzer or root beer and Dalton Brewing Company will donate $1 per drink to the Guild if you mention the Low Country Boil fundraiser.
The Guild is grateful to Sumpthin Southern, Dalton Brewing Company and everyone participating in this event for helping support a new and creative approach to our Low Country Boil 2020!
