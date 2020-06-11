Guild to host free guitar workshop
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mrs. Sharon Elaine Anderson age 63 of Dalton, GA departed this life Tuesday June 9, 2020 at the local hospital. Sharon was born in Fresno, California on February 6, 1957. She was a daughter of the late Irene Turner Hill. She is survived by her loving husband, Tracy Anderson of Dalton; sons a…
Most Popular
Articles
- Group to hold protest march Monday, hoping to bring change to Dalton and Whitfield County
- Dalton City Council members: Johnston statue should be moved
- Dalton Public Schools to use three-tier system to start and end the school day
- Murray County picks O'Neal as head girls basketball coach
- Whitfield County sees two more deaths from COVID-19
- Whitfield County Schools prepares for digital learning, just in case
- Waugh willing to discuss moving Johnston statue
- Jensen defeats Laughter; voters approve SPLOST
- Area Arrests for June 6
- 'Comfort where comfort should not be': Protesters demand changes in Dalton and Whitfield County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.