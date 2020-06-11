Guild to host free guitar workshop

The Creative Arts Guild will host a free guitar workshop on Wednesday, June 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton.

The workshop will be limited to 20. The workshop will be led by Guild guitar instructor David Rogers and is suitable for anyone ages 6 and up who might be interested in learning to play.

Participants will also learn how to choose the right guitar. Forehead temperatures will be checked at the door. Hand sanitizer will be available. Face masks are encouraged, but not required. For more information, contact Guild Music Director Lisa Elders at lisae@creativeartsguild.org or (706) 259-1822.