Hamilton announces May cancellations

As a precautionary measure, all Hamilton Health Care System hosted and sponsored events and support groups have been canceled/postponed for May 2020.
These include the following. Others may be announced.
• Labor and delivery tours and classes, Turner Maternal & Infant Care Center
• May 5: CHAMP Seminar Series, Anna Shaw Children’s Institute
• May 6, 13, 20, 27: Read Around the Tree, Anna Shaw Children’s Institute
• May 8: Latino Parent Support Group, Anna Shaw Children’s Institute
• May 12: Hospice Support Group, Royal Oaks
• May 12: Parent Support Group, Anna Shaw Children’s Institute
• May 21: Survivor’s Club (cancer support group), Peeples Cancer Institute
Connect with Hamilton at HamiltonHealth.com/connect or the Hamilton Health Care System Facebook page for updates.
