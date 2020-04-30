Hamilton announces May cancellations

As a precautionary measure, all Hamilton Health Care System hosted and sponsored events and support groups have been canceled/postponed for May 2020.

These include the following. Others may be announced.

• Labor and delivery tours and classes, Turner Maternal & Infant Care Center

• May 5: CHAMP Seminar Series, Anna Shaw Children’s Institute

• May 6, 13, 20, 27: Read Around the Tree, Anna Shaw Children’s Institute

• May 8: Latino Parent Support Group, Anna Shaw Children’s Institute

• May 12: Hospice Support Group, Royal Oaks

• May 12: Parent Support Group, Anna Shaw Children’s Institute

• May 21: Survivor’s Club (cancer support group), Peeples Cancer Institute

Connect with Hamilton at HamiltonHealth.com/connect or the Hamilton Health Care System Facebook page for updates.

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you