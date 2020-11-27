Hamilton nurse recognized with DAISY Award

Connie Belue, a registered nurse in Endoscopy at Hamilton Medical Center (HMC), recently received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY Award recognizes exemplary nursing excellence, and is the highest honor a nurse can receive at HMC.
Belue was nominated by a patient and by a patient's family member who mentioned her compassion, positive and caring nature, support of coworkers and focusing on little things to make patients and family members comfortable as reasons for the nomination.
"Connie is a nurse who always goes above and beyond for her patients and her fellow nurses," said LaDonna Gray, clinical manager. "Connie not only offers physical support but the emotional support that our patients need. Connie communicates with our patients on a personal level. It may seem like a small thing but when patients are met with the unknown they find comfort in her words and her actions. Connie is truly an exceptional nurse, and we at Hamilton Medical Center are very fortunate to have her on our team."
The award, presented in collaboration with the American Organization of Nurse Executives, is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the superhuman efforts nurses perform every day.
DAISY Award recipients receive an honorary DAISY pin, a banner to display on their unit, an award certificate and the Healer's Touch, a hand-carved sculpture by the Shona tribe in Zimbabwe. The sculpture is especially meaningful because of the profound respect the Shona tribe gives to their traditional "healers." A Shona healer is affectionately regarded as a treasure by those they are caring for which describes exactly how the DAISY Foundation and Hamilton feel about nurses.
Thirteen other nurses were also nominated for the award. They include Christine Thomas, Laura Hernandez, Amber Johns, Joanna Cross, Kelsey Mitchell, Bambi Walker, Beth Strawbridge, Beth Bivens, Nina Smith, Gaby Diaz, Sharon Arp, Arilla Newman and Kaylee Johnson.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.