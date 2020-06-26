The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society is sponsoring a silent auction for a golf cart ending Friday, July 10, at 4 p.m. The silent auction is for a 2002 Club Car Golf Cart model DS electric IQ48-volt system. Email your bids and questions to director@whitfieldmurray.org or you may mail in or drop off a bid that has been written down with your personal information. One bid per person. No delivery; pick up only. Highest bidder will be determined on Wednesday, July 15, and notified by phone.
Historical society holding silent auction for a golf cart
Submitted by the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society
