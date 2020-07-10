July's 'Yard of the Month'

Contributed photo

The home of Ron and Charlotte Blaylock of Ridgefield Way was selected as Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful's "Yard of the Month" for July 2020. Ron Blaylock, a former member of the Dalton Tree Board, spends his time creating a beautiful lawn and backyard. Their yard is always well maintained and has beautiful roses throughout. The Beautification Committee chooses one yard a month to bring attention to exceptional yards in Dalton and Whitfield County. The winners each receive a yard sign to display for that month and a $50 gift card supplied by Fiddleheads Garden Center in Dalton. To nominate a yard, visit keepdaltonwhitfieldbeautiful.org or email ahartline@dwswa.org.