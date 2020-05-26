Kabir joins Hamilton Physician Group-Neurology in Dalton

Dr. Ashish Kabir, a new physician at Hamilton Physician Group-Neurology, says helping to reduce pain and suffering of others has been a goal of his since childhood.
"I believe that in order to effectively provide care, the physician and the patient must be partners," said Kabir. "Truly effective healthcare must take medical, social and financial considerations into account. Most importantly, it must be aligned with the patient's overall lifestyle goals. I aim to use medical knowledge and resources to help our patients navigate the healthcare landscape and make informed and goal-directed decisions."
Kabir has joined Dr. Juan Gonzalez at the practice. Kabir diagnoses and treats issues related to the brain, spinal cord, nerves and muscles, including the treatment of Parkinson's disease, seizure disorders and strokes.
Kabir completed medical training at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison.
"Neurology is fascinating," Kabir said. "In my opinion, it is currently one of the most dynamically changing medical specialties with new and occasionally extremely effective ways of treating devastating diseases. Being a part of this wave of change is a truly great feeling."
Kabir enjoys theater, especially musical theater. He enjoys traveling around the world and loves entertaining and spending time with friends and family.
"My wife and I spend most of our weekends exploring local restaurants, trying out different cuisines and picking new favorite places to take visitors to!" he said.
To schedule an appointment with Kabir, call Hamilton Physician Group-Neurology at (706) 275-6121.
