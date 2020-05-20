The Dalton Elks Lodge No. 1267 is proud to announce that local high school senior Tyson Langford has been awarded a $4,000 Legacy Scholarship. This very special award was granted to only six seniors in the state of Georgia.
The Legacy Scholarship program is offered by the Elks National Foundation for any child or grandchild of an Elk in good standing.
Each year the Elks National Foundation awards scholarships to high school seniors demonstrating a proven record of excellence in their scholarly pursuits, leadership in their school life and active involvement in their communities.
The Legacy Scholarship program is a distinct program awarding students who similarly demonstrate these strengths and additionally have a parent or grand parent who is a member of the Order.
Scholarships may be applied for in the fall of a student's senior year. Applications will be available for next year's seniors at www.elks.org/scholars/enfscholars.cfm at the start of the next school year.
