The Lesche Woman’s Club has selected its 2020 scholarship recipients. Fernanda Hurtado-Cruz, Isha Mittal and Kaci Queen will receive scholarships from the oldest ladies’ literary club in Georgia, founded in Dalton in 1890.
Hurtado-Cruz is a recent graduate of Southeast Whitfield High School where she has been active in band, colorguard and Key Club. She will attend Dalton State College and major in finance and applied economics.
Mittal is a recent graduate of Northwest Whitfield High School where she is valedictorian, on the student council and has played varsity tennis. She plans to major in biology at Mercer University.
Queen is a recent graduate of Coahulla Creek High School where she has participated in track and field, Mock Trial and Academic Bowl. She will attend Kennesaw State University and major in secondary math education.
The scholarships are usually presented at the May picnic; however, the picnic was cancelled this year due to COVID-19. The event will be rescheduled for late summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.