The Visual Arts Department of the Creative Arts Guild is excited to resume the popular Live Model - Open Studio class. It meets each second Saturday of the month and starts this weekend for adult artists ages 18 and above who wish to improve their skills in figure drawing.
The class meets from 9 a.m. to noon. It is a "drop-in" class open to the public. The cost is $30, and participants bring their own supplies. The class will be moderated by Guild instructor Sandra Babb.
The class provides an opportunity for artists of every level to practice the principles of line, mass, composition, anatomy, foreshortening, values, color and other components of classical fine art. Artists can directly apply their chosen tactile medium across many styles, engaging in the practice of visually translating the spirit and meaning of the human form. Feel free to sketch, draw, sculpt or paint (odorless solvents only). Contact Savannah Thomas at savannaht@creativeartsguild.org with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.