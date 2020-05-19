Seven local high school "top science students" each received a $2,000 scholarship from Physicians' Health Services (PHS) to be used for attending an accredited university.
Since 2013, PHS has awarded these scholarships as a means to invest in the community's future and support the patient/doctor relationship.
This year's scholarship recipients include:
• Christian Heritage School: Kirill Sniff
• Coahulla Creek High School: Austin Hernandez
• Dalton High School: Emma Mitchell
• Murray County High School: Nancy Lopez
• North Murray High School: Bayley Gamble
• Northwest Whitfield High School: Elizabeth "Grace" Threadgill
• Southeast Whitfield High School: Denise Hernandez
PHS is a local physician organization representing most of the doctors in Whitfield and Murray counties. With nearly 200 physicians, PHS has created a network of physicians to provide coordinated care, resulting in quality care and personalized patient experiences.
