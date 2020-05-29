Local realtors group helps healthcare workers stay safe

The Carpet Capital Association of Realtors (CCAR) is helping provide local healthcare workers with protective face shields during the COVID-19 crisis by donating funds to two Whitfield County Schools that are using their 3D printers to make face shields, in partnership with Shaw Industries.
CCAR donated $750 to Northwest Whitfield High School and $750 to Southeast Whitfield High School. The schools are using printers from their engineering departments to print two dozen masks per day for healthcare workers on the front lines battling COVID-19. The first batch of masks were delivered to staff at Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton.
"We are so grateful for the work these two schools are doing, with the help of Shaw Industries, to come to the aid of our local healthcare workers," CCAR President Yvonne Otts said. "We express our gratitude to Northwest Whitfield, Southeast Whitfield and to Shaw Industries for undertaking this needed task. This is a blessing and a benefit to our entire community,"
The CCAR is a voluntary member association comprised of approximately 230 real estate professionals and industry affiliates that work in and around Murray and Whitfield counties.
