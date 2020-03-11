March culinary class offered at the Guild

The Creative Arts Guild is offering a low-stress instructional class where lucky registrants will learn to prepare a feast fit for leprechauns.
Participants can discover new menu variations for St. Patrick's Day favorites and prepare an appetizer, entree and dessert to serve to family and friends.
Chef Jasa Joseph will demonstrate the preparation of each recipe featured in the class. She will talk about ingredient selection, prep, mixing, measuring and cooking. Tastings of each recipe are served as they are prepared.
The class will meet Tuesday, March 17, from 6 to 8:45 p.m. Traditional "wearing o' the green" is optional but always fun!
The cost is $50 and the class size is limited. For more information and to register, call (706) 529-3442.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.