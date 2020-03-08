The Whitfield County Republican Party invites the public to meet the Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives 14th District seat currently held by Rep. Tom Graves, who is not seeking reelection. The event is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Carpets of Dalton Event Center, 2942 N. Dug Gap Road S.W.
This event gives attendees the opportunity to not only hear from the candidates, but a chance to spend time with each candidate to address concerns, issues and questions.
The nine qualified Republican candidates are: John Barge of Rome; Paulding County's Ben Bullock; Kevin Cooke of Carrollton; Rome's John Cowan; Clayton Fuller of Lookout Mountain; Rome's Marjorie Greene; Andy Gunther of Haralson County; Bill Hembree of Dallas; and Matt Laughridge.
