Hannah Miller has been named the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen for the state of Georgia. Miller was first named DAR Good Citizen by Dalton High School. Then the local Robert Loughridge Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution selected Miller as the 2020 Good Citizen from among all area high schools.
Miller went on to region competition and was chosen DAR Good Citizen for northwest Georgia. She then competed at state level with other region DAR Good Citizens. A school's DAR Good Citizen must exhibit the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
Miller is the daughter of Rodney and Hannah Miller. She is the squadron cadet commander of Dalton's Civil Air Patrol, is an AP scholar and ranked summa cum laude on the 2019 National Latin Exam. She plans to major in aviation management.
