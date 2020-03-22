Brett McDonough has joined the medical professionals at Professional Eye Associates.
McDonough earned his biology degree from the University of Minnesota at Mankato and doctor of optometry degree from Southern California College of Optometry in 1997. After graduating, McDonough practiced in Chattanooga for 22 years before coming to Professional Eye Associates.
McDonough developed an interest in optometry from an early age. Having had poor eyesight himself, a grandmother with macular degeneration and a grandfather with glaucoma, McDonough understands the value of excellent eye care. This passion, along with his many years of optometric experience, make McDonough a perfect fit for Professional Eye Associates.
"Dr. McDonough continues the tradition of high-quality doctors that we have to serve the eye care needs of northwest Georgia. We are indeed very fortunate," said senior ophthalmologist Dr. Timothy O'Boyle.
In his personal time, McDonough enjoys home improvement projects and renovating properties when free time allows. He mostly loves spending time with family traveling to new places and being involved in his children's sports and robotics competitions.
McDonough joins O'Boyle, Brian Kim, Robi Wingrove, Daniel McBride and Drew Davis at Professional Eye Associates. McDonough is now seeing patients in the Dalton and Fort Oglethorpe offices weekly.
