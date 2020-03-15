Pack is Whitfield County Employee of the Month for January

When a crime is committed in Whitfield County, crime scene technician Maria Pack is often there to help make sure the truth comes out and justice is served.
For her dedication to her job, Pack has been named Whitfield County's Employee of the Month for January.
It's an honor well-deserved, according to Sgt. Daniel Jones, who nominated her for the award.
"Since Maria's transfer into our division, she has excelled in learning her job tasks," Jones said. "Maria stayed in training to sharpen her required skills as a crime scene investigator and is on top of tasks related to running the Evidence Section at the sheriff's office."
Pack has quickly become one of the division's "go-to" employees regarding evidence and crime scene investigations, Jones said.
"Maria is very particular when it comes to her work and it being 100 percent correct and completed every time," he said. "She works every scheduled day, is never late, and doesn't call out. She seems to take great pride in her work. She doesn't shy away from correcting errors regardless of whose they are. Overall, she does a great job."
Pack also helps the Human Resources department with career days for the Whitfield County school system and has participated in several National Drug Take Back days on her unscheduled work time, helping remove a large amount of unused drugs from our community, Jones said.
To give local residents an insight into her personality, Pack filled out the following fun questionnaire.
Time with the county: 15 years.
Where I went to high school: Murray County High School.
My role as a county employee: I assist the detectives office and the Patrol Division with cases and calls for service.
What keeps my job interesting: The type of work I do is very interesting anyway so I basically just show up and something interesting always occurs.
What gives me a sense of accomplishment on the job: Anytime I can help someone in need no matter who or what the case may be.
The most important thing I've done on the job: My job is very important as it is, but I cannot recall just one thing that stands out in my mind.
Where I grew up: Chatsworth.
Spouse and children: "Still waiting," Hayden Pack, son.
After work, I enjoy: Sitting in the peace and quiet and catching up with my family about their day.
Hobbies: I enjoy running, watching my son play sports, antique shopping.
Favorite TV show: "The Voice."
Favorite movie: "The Patriot."
Favorite actor/actress: Idris Elba.
Favorite sport/sport team: Football! GO DAWGS!!
Favorite meal: Pasta Da Vinci from the Cheesecake Factory.
Favorite singer: Music is my thing, but I don't have a favorite because it constantly changes.
Favorite Whitfield County restaurant: Butcher's Market.
Favorite Whitfield County event: I enjoy the Christmas luncheon, seeing all the employees from different departments and finding out how many years of service that they have achieved.
You can pick four people to have dinner with (anyone from any time in history) - who are your four people and why? My grandmother, grandfather and my uncle Terry that have all passed away just so I could see them one last time. I would also like to talk with Abraham Lincoln and have him tell me some jokes.
I'm most proud of: I am proud of myself. I will be graduating from college in the summer with my associate degree in criminal justice. I have never been more driven than I have been in the last years.
Cats or dogs? Definitely dogs.
Cake or pie? Love them both.
Cornbread or roll? Cornbread.
Favorite car? Jeep Wrangler.
Host or be hosted? I love to host.
Early riser or sleep-in: Sleep-in.
Favorite vacation ever: Grand Cayman.
Best teacher I ever had and why: Ms. Durocher who taught home economics. I did not realize at the time but later was grateful for those life skills.
Pet peeve: Being a lazy human really grinds my gears.
If I've learned one thing in life, it's: Life is tough, but it's tougher when you're stupid.
Who has had the most impact on my life: I would have to say my son. I prayed hard for a child and God knew exactly what I needed and blessed me with him. He is my crowning achievement.
What's left on my bucket list: Hawaii.
If I could have been in any profession of my choosing, I would have been a: Crime scene technician.
If I could have two wishes, they would be: Everyone to stop being so sensitive and of course win the lottery.
You'd be surprised to learn that I: Cannot tell a joke. If I hear something that is funny and I try to re-tell it I always mess it up.
The best advice I ever got: Don't be a doormat.
Anything else you'd like to say: I just want to say thank you for the actual thought and time that was given to even put me in for the award, much less to win it. It came as a total shock to me as I am sure there are more deserving people. I want to thank my family, friends and coworkers for your support and pushing me to be the person I am today.
