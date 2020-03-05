Pre-k, Head Start registration coming up next week

Local pre-kindergarten and Head Start registration is Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center at 218 N. Fredrick St. The pre-k registration event is facilitated by Whitfield County Family Connection with Dalton Public Schools, Whitfield County Schools, Head Start and Early Head Start.
Families with 3- and 4-year-old children are encouraged to attend the pre-k registration to sign their children up for classes in the 2020-2021 school year that begins in August. All 3-year-olds must be 4 by Sept. 1, 2020, to qualify for pre-k and Early Head Start.
This registration is a collaborative effort between the school systems, volunteers and other community agencies to ensure that the community's youngest students are prepared to begin their school career during the next school year. Parents will be given information on schools, bus routes, meal plans and school activities. Registration packets are available on websites for both Whitfield County Schools (www.wcsga.net/prekregistrat ion) and Dalton Public Schools (www.daltonpubl icschools.com/enroll/pre-k -and-little-cats). Forms may be downloaded and filled out in advance of the pre-k event on March 10-11, but you must attend the event with the proper paperwork to actually register.
To register their children for pre-k, parents need to bring proof of immunizations; eye, ear and dental certificate; the child's Social Security card and birth certificate; Medicaid or Peach Care card; and proof of address (utility bill in parent's name and service address or lease agreement).
"Pre-k is an important precursor to kindergarten," said Lori McDaniel of Whitfield County Family Connection. "In pre-k, children learn basic skills like the alphabet and numbers, but, more importantly, they learn how to behave and learn in a school environment with their teachers and classmates. For some children, this will be the first time they are with other children their own age and learning these skills. Studies have proven that pre-k attendance builds an excellent foundation for a child's future educational experience."
McDaniel added that several community agencies will also be present to give parents information on the local library, health department, dental care, health care plans and other family engagement services.
For more information, contact the Dalton Public Schools Enrollment Center at (706) 876-4000 or the Whitfield County Schools Enrollment Center at (706) 876-3955.
