QuaranTunes @ Noon features The Farmer & Adele

The QuaranTunes @ Noon concert this Friday will feature The Farmer & Adele.
Based out of Nashville, Tennessee, The Farmer & Adele — led by Grace Adele and Kenan Wade — "leads the pack of a new wave of musicians revitalizing western swing music," according to promotional material. "With a star-studded record, award nominations and their own morning radio show, The Farmer & Adele are a one-two punch of classic meets modern."
This will be the twelfth in a series of live-streaming concerts that began Friday, March 27, when the WoodSongs Dalton concert featuring Becky Buller was canceled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The concerts have featured national touring and regional artists, and previous performances are still available at the WoodSongs Dalton Facebook page. A Facebook account is not necessary to watch the concerts and they can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/woodsongsdaltonconcerts/.
Upcoming WoodSongs Dalton QuaranTunes @ Noon concerts will be Chattanoogan Jennifer Daniels performing on June 19 and husband and wife duo Tony and Heather Berry Mabe on June 26. The WoodSongs Dalton concert series, now in its tenth year, has provided the North Georgia area with family-friendly music while benefiting local nonprofits.
Proceeds from this concert will benefit the DEO Clinic, a 501(c)(3) that provides medical care to low-income, uninsured individuals. Donations to the DEO Clinic can be made online at www.deoclinic.org or mailed to the DEO Clinic at P.O. Box 814, Dalton, GA 30722.
The concert series is sponsored in part by the Dalton Convention & Visitors Bureau, Friends of WoodSongs and numerous local businesses.
