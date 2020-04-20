QuaranTunes @ Noon to feature Brackin

On Friday at noon, folks will be able to enjoy a free live-streamed concert during QuaranTunes @ Noon featuring award-winning singer-songwriter Earl Brackin.
According to his website, Brackin "for the last 20 years has made his home in north Georgia. Growing up in the South, he was influenced by the music of his family as well as the tunes of the times. His dad was a woodwind specialist and a band director. His mom played piano, violin and cello. (His) earliest memories were of swing music and close vocal harmonies. He learned to play guitar as a means to accompany his singing but soon was captivated by the acoustic sound. As a writer, he draws from these varied musical influences.
"(He) is also a storyteller. His smooth voice and haunting rhythms draw the listener into the story of each song. From golden maples flickering in the fall breeze to grits stuck in the lipstick of a sassy Southern belle, he splashes color into fresh new perspectives on the prosaic American life. A Florida native, (he) has spent his life in small Southern towns amid family and friends that helped inspire his writing. For the past two decades, he has lived in the music-rich ridge and valley region of northwest Georgia. His 2011 album 'Looking for a Story' features nostalgic looks back on summer days long gone, barefoot strolls through the park and children who grew up too fast."
"As a writer, his music has garnered critical accolades," according to his website. "(He) was honored by the International Bluegrass Music Association as one of 10 songwriters featured on their Songwriters Showcase at the IBMA Convention in Nashville. His song 'Big Leagues' was selected for the title track of Bluegrass Bands Helping Hands’ third album, which raised money for a baseball field for special needs children. Another favorite, 'Grits on Her Lipstick,' was included on 'Scenic City Sampler,' which features songs and artists from the Chattanooga area."
WoodSongs Dalton has been working with regional and national musical artists to produce QuaranTunes @ Noon, live-streaming performances on Facebook. Upcoming performers include Lon Eldridge on May 1, Aubrey Eisenman on May 8, Daniel and Carolyn Routh of Nu-Blu on May 15, Anthony Quails on May 22 and Kelli Johnson on May 29.
Proceeds from the concert will benefit the DEO Clinic, a 501(c)(3) that provides medical care to low-income, uninsured individuals. Proceeds from this concert will be matched up to $1,000 by an anonymous donor. Donations to the DEO Clinic can be made online at http://www.deoclinic.org or mailed to the DEO Clinic at P.O. Box 814, Dalton, GA 30722.
The concerts can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/woodsongsdaltonconcerts/ at noon on Fridays during the month of April and May. The concert series, now in its tenth year, has provided the north Georgia area with family-friendly music while benefiting local nonprofits. Previous concerts in the QuaranTunes @ Noon series remain available for those who were unable to view the performances live.
