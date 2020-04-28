QuaranTunes @ Noon to feature Eldridge

QuaranTunes @ Noon will feature Lon Eldridge with a free streaming concert on Friday.
According to his website, Eldridge has toured both the USA and Europe, "taking his unique blend of traditional pre-war blues, ragtime and swing to whole new audiences. ... Lon began playing guitar at the age of 13 and it quickly grew into a passion and an obsession. Lon's playing style is one of intricate fingerstyle guitar work, evoking the spirits of Mississippi John Hurt, Robert Johnson, Blind Blake and countless other musical masters. Alongside this is a calm, cool stage demeanor that would lead you to believe he's actually sitting in an armchair in your living room, rather than on a stage. An avid collector of 78 rpm records, Lon spends most of his free time tucked away with his ear glued to a Victrola horn."
The WoodSongs Dalton 2020 Concert Series is working with regional and national musical artists to produce QuaranTunes @ Noon, a live-streaming performance via the WoodSongs Dalton Facebook page. Upcoming performances will feature Aubrey Eisenman on May 8, Nu-Blu’s Daniel and Carolyn Routh on May 15, Anthony Quails on May 22 and Kelli Johnson on May 29.
The concerts can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/woodsongsdaltonconcerts/ at noon on Fridays during May. The concert series, now in its tenth year, has provided the greater north Georgia area with family-friendly music while benefiting local nonprofits.
Proceeds from the concert will benefit the DEO Clinic, a 501(c)(3) that provides medical care to low-income, uninsured individuals. Donations to the DEO Clinic can be made online at www.deoclinic.org or mailed to the DEO Clinic at P.O. Box 814, Dalton, GA 30722.
The concert series is sponsored in part by the Dalton Convention & Visitors Bureau, Friends of WoodSongs and numerous local businesses.
