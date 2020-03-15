Raines recognized with Extra Mile Award

Cayla Raines, who works in the environmental services department at AdventHealth Murray, has been awarded the hospital's prestigious Extra Mile Award. This award was created by members of the hospital's Employee Engagement Committee to recognize employees who go above and beyond the call of duty on a regular basis. It is awarded to deserving employees selected by the hospital's directors. Raines was nominated by a coworker who said the following: "Cayla is such a hard worker and is beyond deserving of this award. We could not function without her in the Emergency Department. This morning, we had a patient who had gotten sick in their room. Cayla worked on cleaning that room for over an hour to ensure it was spotless for the next patient. This is just one example of how seriously she takes her job, not just today, but every day. We appreciate her so much, and she deserves all the recognition!"